Drugs found on empty boat discovered off NWP
(CNS) Updated 3:30pm Monday: Police have now confirmed that a large quantity of ganja was found aboard the boat discovered partially submerged about two to three miles off North West Point, West Bay, on Sunday morning. The police helicopter continued searches for anyone who may have been on board Monday but nothing has been found. Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or knows who was on the boat to contact them.
The 32-foot light blue “go-faster” vessel was found with no souls on board by local fishermen, who reported it to the RCIPS at around 8am yesterday.
The police marine unit accompanied by the helicopter attended and carried out a search of the surrounding area but nothing was found. The boat, which is not a local vessel, appears to have been drifting for a number of days, the police stated.
The matter is now under investigation by officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force.
Police urged anyone with information to call GTPS at 949-4222, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), to remain anonymous.
Does anyone ever hear about these “found” items or confiscated items being auctioned? Maybe they just get sold privately to the already rich.
Jamaica
Did they leave this boat and went in the one stolen from Governor’s sound?
How much ganja was on board?
Philip did you see any letters with the numbers, the letters would identify which State , if it’s USA boat . But very good observation of you .
You have to question why we only get half the story…presume they think no one will help if they know its drug related…
Thanks philip
Very vague information, i drove passed the harbour when the police were pulling the boat out of the water, the boat was an Intrepid with twin Yamaha’s on it, dive door on the starboard side, it also had some kind of identification number on both sides of the bow which did not look like they were from the USA, the hull colour was baby blue, due to very little growth on the hull she had not been drifting for long, if the police want help then supply the public with more information especially when its already there for you to provide, i got all of the details above from driving passed for 15 seconds from 100 yards away.
Yes agreed! They dont want our help they want our GLORY.
what about the mahogany Canoe found on the iron shore, south side the Brac a few months ago, by a expat that lives on the south side,.
U ga be from brac
Good spot Philip!
I guess they are not that interested in getting real info from the public..
#drugbrothers #skillsgap
You have very good eyesight I must say if you can see the numbers on it from 100 yards away and tell that its not a local boat. WOW!!!
As a picture has now been released you can see the numbers on the bow, not enough for a boat in the USA , as their are normally 7 or 8, cayman does not require them . Might be that some of them have been removed , the boats hull ID Number will provide a history of ownership.
Why are you are expecting such a precise description of a boat that they already have? There was a picture attached.