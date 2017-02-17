Driver charged in fatal car crash fire

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from George Town has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a major collision on the West Bay Road in the early hours of 14 September 2015, near Public Beach. The crash claimed the life of Jessie Perry (21) , who was a passenger in the black Audi that night. She suffered severe burns after the car ignited and died in hospital in Jamaica just over two weeks after the crash. The driver is currently on police bail but he is expected to appear in court on 23 March to answer the charge.

When police arrived at the scene almost 18 months ago, they found the driver and passenger on the ground near the burning vehicle, both with severe burns. According to a report at the time, it appeared that the car had crashed into the high curb on the bend by the beach and flipped before bursting into flames because of a ruptured fuel line.

Perry, a domestic worker originally from Jamaica, was the mother of a small child. She had been out celebrating her 21st birthday on the night of the crash.

