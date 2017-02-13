Doctor queries purpose of Shetty hospital
(CNS): The idea that the hospital in East End, founded by world-famous Indian physician Dr Devi Shetty, was really intended to be a medical tourism facility has been questioned by a local doctor. Giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee, Dr Darley Solomon said that he felt that from the beginning, medical tourism was an unrealistic goal. But after a conversation with the CEO of the medical partner, Ascension Health, and the medical director, when he learned that they knew nothing about the leading medical tourism companies in the world, he felt something was being “kept from the public”.
Dr Solomon was called as a witness to PAC to discuss a recent report by the Office of the Auditor General that raised questions over the local healthcare system and highlighted some serious problems.
The local physician, who is president of the Cayman Islands Medical and Dental Society (CIMDS), lauded the work of physicians at Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) as some of the best he had ever seen, but he questioned the separate standards for the hospital. Changes to health-related legislation that paved the way for the Shetty hospital, touted as the kick-start for the medical tourism sector in Cayman, meant the institution could register its physicians under different standards to all other doctors practicing in Cayman by registering them with the specific facility.
Dr Solomon said that the CIMDS had advised against this at the time but the advice which was ignored. “When you start having alternative pathways, it leaves you open to creating a two-tier system,” he told PAC.
He became the chair of the Medical and Dental Society when the hospital was due to open and had the opportunity “to be obstructionist”, he said. At the time he believed it would serve no good to the Cayman Islands, and he voiced his concerns to government officials and senior civil servants as well as the attorney general and the minister of health because of what he said were “two separate and arguably unequal levels of medical professionals”. He added, “I was opposed to the way it was done.”
The doctor praised the quality of the medicine at Health City and said it would help elevate healthcare standards. However, he said there were some serious questions to be answered about the institution and that he never believed that it was going to be limited to providing only medical tourism.
“I didn’t think anyone was ever coming here from the US to have open heart surgery,” Dr Solomon stated.
He said that around six months after the hospital opened the CEO from Ascension Health, HCCI’s US partner, and the hospital’s medical director had asked Dr Solomon if he could get the local doctors behind Health City for referrals, which he said confirmed his opinions that the hospital was not focused on attracting overseas patients.
“I was not surprised by that,” the doctor said. “What did surprise me… was that the CEO and the medical director for a two-billion-dollar company invested in a medical tourism product and didn’t know about… two of the largest medical tourism businesses in the world. It made me wonder… what kind of homework did they do and gave rise to thinking, is there something else going on here that isn’t for the public eye?”
He said he understood that when the revenue streams made it clear the model wasn’t working, they had to do something, but the mere fact they would need to ask and that they seemed to have so little knowledge of the medical tourism sector was a surprise. “I was flabbergasted,” he added.
Dr Solomon also pointed out that the amount of concessions being given to the hospital on the basis that it was meant to be the launch of medical tourism was not being tracked and he questioned if the public purse was getting value for money.
“I know there is nobody doing that… so is it an open-ended blank cheque,” he warned, but said he didn’t blame the Shetty hospital because it was down to government to monitor the concessions. “Where are they on this?” he asked rhetorically. “We can’t give the ministry of health any more passes.”
Dr Sidney Ebanks, chair of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), who appeared before PAC after Solomon, agreed that there were problems with the concessions. He said that the money being given away in concessions could have been redirected to training local doctors.
His main concern, though, was the dual standards. “Having more than one standard is not only difficult to police but there will be unintended consequences that arise from that,” he warned, noting that he had made written representations to government about the dangers of a dual registration. He agreed that the hospital was practicing very good medicine but there should be one standard for all because of the loopholes that can be exploited in a two-standard system.
In her report about the government’s health system, Auditor General Sue Winspear pointed out that the concessions given to Health City Cayman Islands was causing concern with the wider health industry locally because other doctors and hospitals were put at a distinct disadvantage as the hospital becomes more and more of a local facility, treating very few overseas patients who specifically travelled for the services.
I bet you anyone who goes there doesn't have a complaint. I hate our Hospital .
The concessions to Shetty must stop. It's wrong for a generation of Caymanians to subsidize a private company by way of government tax giveaways that would otherwise be in the public purse for other important projects. Bush gave away way too much in tax incentives.
shetty hospital does not make enough money to survive- medical tourism plan was a hoax ; it is only a matter of time before Acsension (the present backer) pulls the plug - Dart in the meantime is waiting to snap it up. When HSA closes dear fellow Caymanians.... you will be working for Dart and also getting healthcare from Dart at a price set by Dart. HE will own hospitality business, healthcare business, grocery business and utilities.
I really don't care whether Shetty was meant for medical tourism purposes or not but it has been very beneficial (financially as well as emotionally) for many residents to be able to get a second opinion and/or treatment on Island which previously were only available overseas.
Also, both facilities (GT and CTH) have failed for years to maintain, upgrade or reinvest into their facilities. If you have your patients sit on shrink-wrapped waiting room furniture in the year 2017, you may want to think where you went wrong, never mind the state of the treatment rooms etc.
On the other hand, I can also say that Shetty does NOT have the most advanced medical equipment as they make everyone believe. In addition, it is rather concerning that they diversified so quickly and now offer such a broad range of services. Any business which diversifies too quickly lends itself to reduction in quality of service.
"Cayman allows the registration of health practitioners who are fully registered, or eligible for full registration, in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, South Africa, UK or US, or those who have met the Caribbean regional registration requirements. The applicant is responsible for providing the council with evidence of his registration or eligibility for full registration in any of the countries listed above".
You will notice India is missing from the list. So, the question is: Have all physicians at Health City Cayman met the Caribbean regional registration requirements? Of course not. To get around what is essentially an established credentialing process to help ensure quality of healthcare in Cayman, the Bush gowerment established a completely different registration requirement for Health City doctors.
Of course, Health City administrators went for this shortcut; because unlike very other doctor on the island (not from one of the listed countries) none of the Health City doctors have to meet the Caribbean regional registration requirements. So, despite ". . .the best doctors in the world" hyperbole from Shomari Scott every week on the radio, his assertion has never been put to the test, and the public seems happy to take Mr. Scott's word for it.
Ask yourself: Why was India omitted from the governments list above in the first place?
If the directors of Health City Cayman ignore the long-established Caribbean region registration requirement, and continue with the dumbed-down, rubber-stamp, registration process thrown together just for their doctors, the facility will always have it's back against the wall over accusations that their medical staff have not been adequately credentialed.
I'm sure many Health City doctors would meet the Caribbean regional registration requirements-- so why don't they just get on and do it?
I went to Health City after meeting with a surgeon from the HSA. The HSA guy had no information online about himself and said he could fit me in for surgery in two months. The HC guy had performed over 10,000 gastro operations, published many articles and could operate within the week. Who would you choose? I welcome competition - now I'm just waiting for Uber to take on the taxi cartels
Uber won't work here because work permit holders can't be drivers and all Caymanians who would pick you up are already taxi drivers.
A paradox - the hospital with a lower regulatory standard apparently has a far higher standard of care.
You got to be blind as a bat not to see this...Shetty is Dart and Compass is Dart and the angle is to shut down HSA. So we are swiftly moving very far away from A UK style to a failed American style which needed Obama care to reconcile some of the defects. True lassiez faire captial model designed to risk the middle class., enrich the elites and create drastic and dangerous divisions between the have not and the haves. At this moment, you can see this playing out in America where the political situation is tense...wait 4 more years and this society can follow that road...but its a road that leads to civil war+
Shetty is Dart? What are you talking about? You didn't even attempt to make the connection. Probably because there is none.
Watch out because it supports a lot of Caymanians, just ask the local partner Mr. Gene T!
Thirty. It supports thirty Caymanians.
Hmmmm. . .what exactly is the ratio of Caymanian to Indian support staff at Health City? CNS: is there a way to find out? Would be interested to see if HC Cayman would be forthcoming with this information.
What does Thompson know about hospitals?
Man who profited from the lack of a market complains when competitor is allowed into the market. That would be an alternative headline.
Well at least we Caymanians are getting world class service for the money we are spending and we do not have to jump on a plane or pay for hotels. If it saves one life its money well spent. What the hell are we getting from destroying our pristine beaches and mangroves.
A concrete jungle.
I'm not sure what the politics is here re Health City and the Govt, but what I do know is, that had my hubby continued going to GT Hospital last year when he had stomach issues, he might not be here today. He was unable to work, he called in sick too frequently. Ended up losing his job (though it was all medical related) It was horrible to watch him in so much pain. After a few calls, we got an appointment at Health City. I took the time off and we drove up there. The Dr. examined him. Gave him a prescription which cost us $6.00 KYD. They gave him an appointment to come back to do a follow up, and to this day my hubby hasn't had any more issues with his stomach. Thank god.
So, GT Hospital need to get their *^*% together, they are slowly killing us. They need to step up to the standards of Health City!
Let's hope your husband never has to be admitted to an intensive care unit. Give Health City a call then.
What did he take? I have a stomach problem. Can you say on here what he was giving that helped him? Thanks in advance.
But what about all the patients that can go there from the locality that now do not have to go off Island. That must be a real cost saving down the line?
I have been to Shetty on more than one occasion and i can truly say that the difference in service between them and HSA is night and day. I was so impressed with my first visit that on the second occasion when I felt dizzy and was breathing heavy, i chose to drive past CTMH and HSA and take myself all the way East to Shetty for care.
Whatever the two tier standard is it is clear to me that both CTMH and HSA needs to raise theirs to meet Shetty. Just turn the healthcare over to them and let GOV same some money.
This is exactly what I said about one developer and the Government , not careing or thinking about the future of the Islands , as
long as we developer and politicians make an get our millions today , to hell with you and tomorrow is how they are thinking .
But I thought the same thing as what Dr. Solomon is saying today when I heard what it was supposed to be.
This facility is a great place and is of the highest standards, we should be proud and thankful, we have such high caliber of medical professionals on the Island at decent prices....
Who says the standards are higher at Health City than the HSA? Just because the place is new and looks pretty? Show me the data to support your claim? And you think they charge less than other facilities? Really? Evidence suggests they charge "reasonable and customary" fees like everyone else. Sure they may void copayments sometimes, especially for x-rays and scans, otherwise their charges for local services is on a par with everyone else.
Well then, let's just close down the HSA hospital and Chrissie Tomlinson and ask the Health City people to run the whole thing for us since even these two local doctors admit they provide a fantastic service.
C'mon, the purpose is to fill the pockets of the invested. That is all.this
Who would want to do business with the Cayman Islands in the future?
It may put local doctors at a disadvantage, but they have have years with no competition, yet the level of care remains substandard, as also shown by the AG report.
As a Caymanian, I find it wonderful to have a facility in which I feel confidence.
As Tara Rivers said in defense of sending her child to a private school, as opposed to a government school, it is all about choice right?
I agree with your comment, but will say that if there is to be competition for the local market let it be fair competition, meaning equal concessions for all or no concessions for all.
shetty hospital is a bizarre riddle wrapped up in mystery.
Why is the medical councils pushing young GP doctors back off the island, to institutions where 83% of the time they never come back to Cayman because they have then acquired a level of seniority? Why gave they not approved the request of 4 Caymanian doctors to work at health city, gain experience, decide on a specialty and then be funded by health city to go back and train for that speciality then return to Cayman and either work at health city or do their own thing? Because of the protectionism the conflicted members of the councils practice. Having been at that meeting with the CEO and the Ascension official, i can categorically say they were not confused nor unaware of other medical tourism facilities. Daddy used to always say "the mouth will always say anything after it learns to talk"
And I'm trapped in a glass case of emotion. WTF does your comment even mean?