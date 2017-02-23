Digicel to cut one in four jobs in restructure

(CNS Business): Digicel is a planning to cut a quarter of its workforce over the next 18 months, the firm said in a statement on its website. The company claims it is reorganising to be “fit for purpose for 2030 and beyond” and this means a 25% reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months, with the first step in the process being the offer of an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme opening on 1 March. Here in Cayman Digicel employs over 60 people most of which are local workers – just 4% officials said are work permit holders.

