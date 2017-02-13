Couples remanded in nightclub shooting

(CNS): Four people, including a married couple, who police believe were involved in the shooting outside a West Bay Road nightclub earlier this month have been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Saturday and Monday. Malik (35) and Tashika Mothen (29) from West Bay have been remanded in custody until 24 February, when they will appear in Grand Court facing charges of GBH and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Malik Mothen is also charged with discharging a firearm and two counts of assault.

Daniella Tibbetts (24) from West Bay and Kaswayne Hewitt, a 20-year-old Jamaican man, have been remanded in custody until 20 September over charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm after a gun was found in the bathroom at the West Bay apartment where Tibbetts is a tenant and Hewitt was said to be staying.

Tibbetts has denied any knowledge of the gun and has no previous convictions, but the magistrate denied her bail, saying that people associating with firearms was so outside the norms of society that no bail conditions could guarantee that no further crimes would be committed. He said the crown had a strong case and Tibbetts was not only the tenant where the gun was found but she was also seen at the scene of the shooting.

Category: Courts, Crime