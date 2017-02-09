Couple arrested over nightclub shooting

(CNS): Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault GB in connection with the shooting outside the Fete nightclub on the West Bay Road at the weekend. The RCIPS said that a 29-year-old woman, also from West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH. The couple were arrested Thursday morning, 9 February, and are currently in police custody.

During the early morning incident one man sustained a gunshot wound and a second was struck with a handgun. Both victims have since been released from hospital as neither man was seriously injured.

Despite being at the heart of the tourist area of Seven Mile Beach and an increasingly common location for violence, including gun and gang related crime, the club retains its licence.

Category: Crime, Police