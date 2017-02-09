Cops seize modified flare gun in East End operation

(CNS): The police recovered a flare gun that had been adapted to use live rounds of ammunition, which they also seized, during an operation in East End Monday. The RCIPS said two men and a woman were arrested at the McLean Drive address on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police have not confirmed any further details but it appears the makeshift weapon was found when police were at the house to exercise the warrant in connection with an illegal bike and encountered violent resistance.

It is understood that the two men arrested over the adapted gun were the same two brothers that have been charged with threatening to kill and assaulting police, who appeared in court Thursday and were bailed. The 46-year-old woman arrested alongside them has also been bailed.

