Cops on scene of attempted armed robbery
(CNS): Police were out in force Monday evening at the scene of an attempted armed robbery at Crown Square on Eastern Avenue in George Town. An RCIPS spokesperson told CNS it was too early to confirm all the details of the hold-up, which happened at around 6:30pm. but it involved a security cash van and at least one gunman, who left the scene and is now being sought by police. Early reports are that shots were fired during the unsuccessful heist and a security officer was injured. Police said he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town CID Dept or the officer in charge at the GT police station. Check back to CNS later for more details.
Police, security guards, armoured car couriers are all unarmed. At 8:08 p.m., none of us are safe but we need to work. This is another antiquated style of policing from the motherland that does not serve Cayman well. There is an armed man still atlarge following this incident. The criminals have guns. The criminals have knives. I can't even carry pepper spray much less a weapon to defend myself while walking. Crime is here to stay, we are a reactive society not a proactive society.
To be honest CRIME is EVERYWHERE to STAY. I really can't think of one single place on earth who can say we have not had a single crime. So that statement is nonsensical at best.
BUT I hear your point on protection. I think it's time we rethink how we do this without going too crazy.
Yes, but there is different levels of crime, of course others places have crime but maybe far and few compare to Cayman now a days. Cayman is too small to be having all this kind of crimes. You have people killing other people, people shooting at the police, molesting little kids (and animals), robbing banks, people selling all kind of drugs, breaking into houses, robbing stores and robbing other people in the middle of the street and you can go on and on.
So yes, other places have it too, but that don't justify what's going on here or make it kind of OK for us to put up with it.
Little cayman to date has not had any crime this year. Wait.....island soon will be over developed and crime to take over there too.
There are other things you can use other than pepper spray.
Not getting any better around here. Anyone working in an armored car and no gun is a fool.
And with their money will be soon parted.
Very quickly turning into Jamaica .
Turning?? We are already there.
No we are not stop chatting crap. What we have in 10 years Jam has in one parrish in one day. Please stop hyping a single armed robbery.
We used not to have any of this stuff , and it's becoming a regular event that can't be accepted just because it is still not as bad as Jamaica.
Past gone to drain the swamp. Where are the guns coming in from? Wake up, time is the essence.
You seemed to try and downplay everything, is it because you are Caymanian and you can't believe or don't want to believe, how down the hole this Island has gone?
Thanks Mac.
No. We are no where near Jamaica please. Let's not go crazy on one attempted armed robbery.
Too many imported criminals along with the few meat head locals. See someting, do something. Say something!