Cops on scene of attempted armed robbery
(CNS): Police were out in force Monday evening at the scene of an attempted armed robbery at Crown Square on Eastern Avenue in George Town. An RCIPS spokesperson told CNS it was too early to confirm all the details of the hold-up, which happened at around 6:30pm. but it involved a security cash van and at least one gunman, who left the scene and is now being sought by police. Early reports are that shots were fired during the unsuccessful heist and a security officer was injured. Police said he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town CID Dept or the officer in charge at the GT police station. Check back to CNS later for more details.
Police, security guards, armoured car couriers are all unarmed. At 8:08 p.m., none of us are safe but we need to work. This is another antiquated style of policing from the motherland that does not serve Cayman well. There is an armed man still atlarge following this incident. The criminals have guns. The criminals have knives. I can't even carry pepper spray much less a weapon to defend myself while walking. Crime is here to stay, we are a reactive society not a proactive society.
Not getting any better around here. Anyone working in an armored car and no gun is a fool.
And with their money will be soon parted.
Very quickly turning into Jamaica .
Turning?? We are already there.