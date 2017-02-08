Consultants sign deal to assess social welfare
(CNS): The community affairs ministry has signed a deal with KPMG to develop an outline business case for a future social welfare programme, but it is unclear exactly what the bean counters will be creating. In a release Monday, ministry officials said Minister Osbourne Bodden had “discussed the government’s vision and guiding principles for developing an outline business case to ensure that social assistance programmes are strategically managed in order to improve efficiency, effectiveness and value for money”, but there were no details about where CIG currently stands on welfare policy.
While the release spoke about stakeholder consultations, deliverables and strategic implementation, it was not clear how the ministry will manage what has long been an ad hoc bundle of support services that falls well short of an established social safety net for those in need.
But last summer the ministry requested proposals from local consultants to prepare a business case, and while KPMG has been chosen, it’s not clear if the ministry has developed a strategic policy statement about how welfare should be allocated and delivered.
The increase in demands on the government’s social welfare programmes are well documented and the minister has said there is still a backlog at the Needs Assessment Unit, the arm of Children and Family Services which decides who gets what from government by means of social support. Despite the economic improvements, there has been an increase in inequality and need in the growing population, as thousands of families are being supported in some way by public money.
A report by the Office of the Auditor General in 2015, ‘Government programmes: Supporting those in Need’, reviewed the benefits, health insurance cover and tertiary care for seamen and veterans as well as the poor relief payment and medical care for indigents. It criticized the ad hoc and sometimes unfair nature of the current system, and found that government knows very little about who is really in need in Cayman or why as it has collected very little real data since 2009.
In response to the report, the ministry agreed to review the social welfare system.
Following the Project Future framework to investigate and respond to priorities using business case tools, the ministry said the outline business case must consider that report.
This week CNS reported that the ministry had reshuffled cash from a number social welfare line items or from veterans and seamen, which resulted in a reduced budget overall for community affairs, while government moved cash to other ministries. The minister criticised that story but the supplementary appropriations bill clearly shows the movement of cash.
The minister said the budget was reshuffled to increase funding to areas in welfare that were projected to be overspent by decreasing funding in welfare areas that were not being fully utilised or where demand had fallen. He claimed that charities were covering school lunches, and that with the introduction of Reception classes at government primary schools, the demand for pre-school assistance has decreased.
But just last month education officials were spelling out the many barriers to learning that some children from deprived backgrounds have, including the fact that some children come to school hungry.
I see that our Govt. MO is to hire as many consultants as possible in all areas prior to the election for one last spending spree.
What I need to know is if these clowns are being paid 10-15k a month whilst getting absolute F'all accomplished, and on top of that hiring consultants to tell them how to do there job, then why the F are we paying them anything to begin with?
If you are paid 10-15k a month you shouldn't need a consultant to handle your workload. And if you do need someone to hold your hand, then your salary needs to be brought back down to earth.
LOL. CIG policy must be, "If in doubt, farm it out!"
So, on the heels of the article about how Gov cut spending on the programs assisting the poor we are now reading about the money to be thrown to KPMG to tell our Government about how to address the same issues they are already raving that they know so much about?
If our OWN Caymanian elected officials do not know how to clean up and address the issues facing the NAU and its clients the who else in the world can really give them anything worthy to run with?
Disgusting.
check out who is actually getting support. and not residing in island? can guarantee...there are a lot making laughing stock of us....
Another consultant report? it never stops. Thought we had the most educated government?
1:42 ...are you sun burn ? First we ask for reports to be implemented..now the EY report is being implemented. But we complain.
2nd we complain of the fox guarding the hen house when our Civil servants does it owns reports. Now the Civil Service obtains one of the big 4 firms to provide this much needed business case . But we complain.
Get out of the sun guys.
Last I heard the EY report wasn't being implemented. Where did you get that update from?
Now That's Progressive! #FML
It's funny how all these elected officials drone on about their experience and how qualified they are for the job when it's election time then as soon as they are elected they outsource everything to consultants. I bet they never even read the reports. We might as well elect the best looking since the job apparently requires no knowledge or decision making.
Nor on the job training...we're in the closing stages of year 4 for these guys...should we be re-electing any of them?
This is a much needed developed and was high on the agenda in the EY report. How refreshing to see reports being actioned. This project alone could save CIG millions.
Another consultancy firm who will make stacks for $$$$ (cause they are dealing with Gov) to create a plan that will never be implemented
Allow me to quote the erudite Steve Hughes.
"Experts? What experts? Ah you know, they're out there."
Can we please get to the bottom of how many non Caymanians are receiving support despite the fact that the immigration law clearly denies any right to remain here if you require such aid?
Does our government OWE KPMG or something? All theses unnecessary consultants why not just the MLA who worked there?
Funny handshakes and aprons maybe?
First order of business is to put a stop to the Nepotism in the NAU next stop is to stop those at the very Top of the civil service from giving their little pets "Treats" and hold them responsible for inept incompetent and corrupt behavior. Welll KPMG thats your job finished. The Task of getting rid of those enablers at the very top will be priority of the next government because these jokers are Finito .
Simple STOP supporting lazy people.
Can someone explain what Ossie intends to achieve 3 months before the election?Actually the only one that will benefit from this is KPMG because their fees will have to be paid at tax payers expenses. For God sake PPM don't impose no more expense on the people of the cayman island by employing these big accountants firm to do your dirty work and you know it's going no where. You got people on poor relief who are making more than a civil servant pension. You don't need no accounting firm for you to see that. You just looking where you can shift the blame when voting time comes around. Get out of the air conditioning office and do your job and take your licks come election time. Disgusting bunch of policy makers.
We have too many lazy a$$ people that are being supported by social services! I am not afraid to say it is DISGRACEFUL! We have persons that are able to work just put up and fed and given money to go an smoke and drink out! Too much corruption and misuse of the countries money... Most of the rent money going to politicians friends and family with apartments.. Even foreigners being supported!
We elect MLA's to do the job of managing / running the Government and they in turn contract out their functions to 'Consultants'. Why don't we simplify the process, cut out the middlemen, the MLAs' and hire Consultants to run / manage the Government.
and STOP supporting non-Caymanians!
Unfortunately, Cayman fritters-away millions on bad decision-making from amateur unqualified, ego-driven double-dipping Ministers. Just last week the NAU budget was scaled-back to finance the "we're so profitable" CAL shortfall, in a recurring CIG bean game. What new information is KPMG going to reveal that hasn't already been recounted dozens and dozens of times previously on countless unread consultant papers? How many different ways are there to say, "you suck"?
At least drug test the recipients to weed out the undeserving , and make evidence of reporting to the job centers and looking for work a requirement before offering hand outs.
It would also help to know it is Caymanians that are getting assustance.
Thank you; but not only that, four years in?
It took four years to do this?