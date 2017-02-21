Clerks back proposed lawyers law

(CNS Business): A group of article clerks, law school graduates and students have offered their support in writing to the Legal Practitioners Bill. The letter sent to all 18 members of the Legislative Assembly from the trainee lawyers said they were the ones who stand to be “most affected” by the proposed legislation and felt very strongly about seeing the bill pass. They said that although speaking out at the beginning of their careers on such a controversial topic was a real concern, their voice had to be heard.

