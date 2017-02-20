CIG faces dozens of PR law suits

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has revealed that government is facing as many as two dozen law suits or judicial reviews in relation to the delays in permanent residency applications. He said he has not seen the legal actions and did not know the details but he understood they ranged from people seeking damages for the delays to those simply complaining about the delays and wanting a decision. But speaking on television Thursday night, McLaughlin repeated his claims that the complexities relating to the law when it emerged in 2004, when he was not in government, have caused the problems.

He admitted that the situation surrounding the hundreds of stalled permanent residency applications was “far from satisfactory” but said government had faced challenges dealing with the law and although there is a short-term solution on its way, the legislation needed a complete overhaul. He also said he did not know if the law suits would dry up and existing ones would fall away once the changes were made.

Appearing on Cayman 27’s show, The Panel, McLaughlin said he was involved in shaping these regulations as he owns the policy surrounding this issue, but he said as he did not “operate as a lone ranger”. He said that the “interim measures” were arrived at in consultation with local attorney David Ritch and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Ritch was commissioned by the premier to write a report on the challenges with the immigration law. That controversial report has been kept under wraps and the government has fought a freedom of information request all the way to the courts, where the chief justice recently agreed that the report could be withheld from the public on the basis that it constituted privileged legal advice.

The premier said a proposed policy solution, which will see amendments to the regulations that form part of the immigration law, is currently with the attorney general, and once it’s been through the PPM caucus, it is expected to go before Cabinet within two weeks. Soon after that, he said, the system should begin to roll again, as changes to regulations do not require a debate in parliament.

He admitted that the forthcoming amendments to the point system would be just a stop-gap measure to allow the boards to hear applications but that much wider changes were needed to the legislation.

“These are interim measures. In the end, the whole point system on the basis of which we award permanent residency needs to be overhauled and that will take quite some time to occur,” he said. The short-term measures address the points raised by the chief justice in a ruling that identified the problems with the arbitrary and unfair nature of the points system, he added.

It is understood that there are now close to 1,000 people waiting to have their permanent residency applications heard. Many have been waiting for over three years, and as several of them will have been permanently resident in the islands for more than 11 years, there are concerns that the government will be forced to issue formal residency rights to all of those that have passed ten years, regardless of the merits of their application.

Category: Policy, Politics