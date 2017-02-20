CIG faces dozens of PR law suits
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has revealed that government is facing as many as two dozen law suits or judicial reviews in relation to the delays in permanent residency applications. He said he has not seen the legal actions and did not know the details but he understood they ranged from people seeking damages for the delays to those simply complaining about the delays and wanting a decision. But speaking on television Thursday night, McLaughlin repeated his claims that the complexities relating to the law when it emerged in 2004, when he was not in government, have caused the problems.
He admitted that the situation surrounding the hundreds of stalled permanent residency applications was “far from satisfactory” but said government had faced challenges dealing with the law and although there is a short-term solution on its way, the legislation needed a complete overhaul. He also said he did not know if the law suits would dry up and existing ones would fall away once the changes were made.
Appearing on Cayman 27’s show, The Panel, McLaughlin said he was involved in shaping these regulations as he owns the policy surrounding this issue, but he said as he did not “operate as a lone ranger”. He said that the “interim measures” were arrived at in consultation with local attorney David Ritch and the Attorney General’s Chambers.
Ritch was commissioned by the premier to write a report on the challenges with the immigration law. That controversial report has been kept under wraps and the government has fought a freedom of information request all the way to the courts, where the chief justice recently agreed that the report could be withheld from the public on the basis that it constituted privileged legal advice.
The premier said a proposed policy solution, which will see amendments to the regulations that form part of the immigration law, is currently with the attorney general, and once it’s been through the PPM caucus, it is expected to go before Cabinet within two weeks. Soon after that, he said, the system should begin to roll again, as changes to regulations do not require a debate in parliament.
He admitted that the forthcoming amendments to the point system would be just a stop-gap measure to allow the boards to hear applications but that much wider changes were needed to the legislation.
“These are interim measures. In the end, the whole point system on the basis of which we award permanent residency needs to be overhauled and that will take quite some time to occur,” he said. The short-term measures address the points raised by the chief justice in a ruling that identified the problems with the arbitrary and unfair nature of the points system, he added.
It is understood that there are now close to 1,000 people waiting to have their permanent residency applications heard. Many have been waiting for over three years, and as several of them will have been permanently resident in the islands for more than 11 years, there are concerns that the government will be forced to issue formal residency rights to all of those that have passed ten years, regardless of the merits of their application.
Did Alden also admit to not returning phone calls to the Police?
the ppm reek of incompetence every time they give one of their 'updates'............
although cig deserves to be sued for their incompetence......the sad fact is that it will probably be work permit holders through higher permit fees that will be forced to carry the cost....
and why have you done nothing on this for 4 years?????
bringing a stop-gap measure at this stage only confirms your poor governence
More accurately, the words "arbitrary and unfair" relate to those who rule on the applications, and this is what the Chief Justice was referring to. Revising the points system will not cure this problem.
Regardless of who authored the points system, Alden and his Cabinet made the choice to do nothing for their four years. Now that negligence is going to be tallied as those that have been abused line up to make their claims. This is Alden's legacy.
The Progressives, the government that gets things done. Well, not counting PR, the dump, the dock, welfare reform, immigration reform and education reform.
But in their defense all of those things were like that when they took office in 2013 so I guess they... aren't... responsible... cos... they're just not, okay! Just because a party is in power doesn't mean everything that hasn't been done is their fault. It's complicated.
The easy way to think of it is that anything good that happened, like minimum wage and the surplus, happened because of them. Anything bad, or anything that didn't happen at all, was someone else's fault. Got it?!
Ummm, the arbitrary and unlawful nature of the points system was known for years before the Chief Justice issued his ruling. You suddenly surprised to learn there is gambling in Casinos, Mr. Premier?
I'm neither a political analyst nor an expert, but here's my guess as to why the Ritch Report remains undisclosed: the recommendations contained therein will outrage voters to the point where the Progressives will have almost no chance at re-election.
And, if that is truly the case, then it is merely illustrative of how self-serving the ruling administration is...