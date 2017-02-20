CIG faces dozens of PR law suits
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has revealed that government is facing as many as two dozen law suits or judicial reviews in relation to the delays in permanent residency applications. He said he has not seen the legal actions and did not know the details but he understood they ranged from people seeking damages for the delays to those simply complaining about the delays and wanting a decision. But speaking on television Thursday night, McLaughlin repeated his claims that the complexities relating to the law when it emerged in 2004, when he was not in government, have caused the problems.
He admitted that the situation surrounding the hundreds of stalled permanent residency applications was “far from satisfactory” but said government had faced challenges dealing with the law and although there is a short-term solution on its way, the legislation needed a complete overhaul. He also said he did not know if the law suits would dry up and existing ones would fall away once the changes were made.
Appearing on Cayman 27’s show, The Panel, McLaughlin said he was involved in shaping these regulations as he owns the policy surrounding this issue, but he said as he did not “operate as a lone ranger”. He said that the “interim measures” were arrived at in consultation with local attorney David Ritch and the Attorney General’s Chambers.
Ritch was commissioned by the premier to write a report on the challenges with the immigration law. That controversial report has been kept under wraps and the government has fought a freedom of information request all the way to the courts, where the chief justice recently agreed that the report could be withheld from the public on the basis that it constituted privileged legal advice.
The premier said a proposed policy solution, which will see amendments to the regulations that form part of the immigration law, is currently with the attorney general, and once it’s been through the PPM caucus, it is expected to go before Cabinet within two weeks. Soon after that, he said, the system should begin to roll again, as changes to regulations do not require a debate in parliament.
He admitted that the forthcoming amendments to the point system would be just a stop-gap measure to allow the boards to hear applications but that much wider changes were needed to the legislation.
“These are interim measures. In the end, the whole point system on the basis of which we award permanent residency needs to be overhauled and that will take quite some time to occur,” he said. The short-term measures address the points raised by the chief justice in a ruling that identified the problems with the arbitrary and unfair nature of the points system, he added.
It is understood that there are now close to 1,000 people waiting to have their permanent residency applications heard. Many have been waiting for over three years, and as several of them will have been permanently resident in the islands for more than 11 years, there are concerns that the government will be forced to issue formal residency rights to all of those that have passed ten years, regardless of the merits of their application.
This is going to be his Legacy, and no other incoming premier or politicians would be to destroy or repeal it .
This is the kind of things that happens in Governments when they are thinking one way , corrupt and not thinking about the consiquence.
But he said it was not his Government that drafted legislation , but was he part of the Government that did the Legislation ? Then why didn't he try to make sure that it was done correctly ? Are all the politicians in the LA suppose to make sure when making Laws that these kind of things don't happen to the people / taxpayers before passing Laws ? Or is it that their brains can't work unless they are the leader of Government .
Do these politicians have love for the Country and people ? Or what ?
I fully intend to sue the government. Put the actual cost aside for a moment (they've held on to my $30k for almost three years), there is also the fact that nearly 1,000 people have been stagnant in their positions at work and unable to progress because of the incompetence at all levels of the CIG.
Oh you poor baby...why not just abandon and move on if we are so incompetent...we really don't need your kind ... please move on.
idiot...you do need his kind...as proved by the fact he was awarded a work permit for 12-13 years....
You're a dime a dozen...easily replaceable...just leave
The Government has an obligation to the people of these islands to release the report, they are suppressing it because they will lose votes when people read that the only way out is a mass grant of permanent residence! This all happened under Alden's Ministry!
We Caymanians just don't want all these bright people with their well educated bright children to be given PR and inevitably Status because our own children will not be able to compete with them for the best jobs and there will be even more social unrest than there is now. Why can't we just admit this and do away with PR and Status altogether? We already have more than enough people here in our best jobs.
So much for appreciation from these people who are being given a chance for citizenship in this small country. If you’re really that worried about “being in limbo” then abandon your application and move on…don’t sue the country that is giving you this opportunity because it’s taking too long. Adlen you have created this sense of entitlement amongst all but your own people. Please don’t do more damage to Caymanians' opportunities by awarding a basket of PR’s…instead just continue to ignore the problem for your few remaining days in government. Hopefully next administration will rebalance the rights of Caymanians and guests!
remember your little 'country' cannot survive without 'guests'.....
We don't mind guests as long as they understand that's what they are. if those guests aren't happy they should leave..they'll always be more willing to take their place.
They priority as with any country needs to be its citizens..not guests. This has not been the case with the PPM.
When Alden finally pulls the trigger with the UK uber-elite globalists firmly holding his finger, we are going to have thousands and thousands of new Caymanians.
This is going to make Bush's escapade in 2003 look like a VIP party.
Cayman has been effectively dismantled and the shocking thing is that without the duplicity of certain Caymanians in the political, ruling class and their brethren in the judiciary, none of this would have been possible.
A fifth column infiltration has destroyed what made these islands so endearing.
There must be a good reason for the incredible and quick demise of this nation? Some people just don't like to consider facts, I guess.
Well I suppose a fact is an inconvenient thing when one profits by ignoring it.
" He also said he did not know if the law suits would dry up and existing ones would fall away once the changes were made."
Perhaps I can help. The law suits from those granted PR and only seeking a decision will go away since they will be pointless. The ones from those granted PR and seeking damages MAY go away - really rather depends on the level of damages and whether its worth it or not. However, the law suits will be replaced by ones from anyone not granted PR who has been on island for more than 10 years because the government waited more than 12 months to process them. They are going to first off claim the right to reside based on the 10 year principle, and then claim damages too for the delay in giving them the PR!
Sad - all they needed to do was process the applications promptly in the first place.
If anyone is still wondering how many lawsuits are possible, the answer is 900. Nine. Hundred. And that's just PR...same delays and foot-dragging with Naturalisation and Status apps even without an arbitrary "points system" to blame.
Who wants to be a citizen of a bankrupt little island ? unless your from an even worse place like haiti jamaica or perhaps north korea
Total ignorance. What basis do you have to say these Islands are bankrupt and only think Haiti, Jamaica or NK are worse?
How about UK, US, France, Canada, Japan? In fact why don't you find one country less indebted and broke than Cayman?
If you are from here I suggest you do some research, if you are not then perhaps you should go home....
Dear Mr. Premier
Can you kindly explain why you avoided and refused to speak with police officers?
What are you hiding?
stop asking akward questions!!!....
its the reason why the ppm stopped government press briefings within their first month in power????
It would seem that this government needs to suspend the issuing of PR and Caymanian status. It is clear that the country does not need any more permanent residents so it is important that everyone knows this so that there is clear and realistic expectations from all involved.
caymankind.....
Hey. If anybody that works for immigration is reading this, I have a question. Why, if you are NOT going to call back on a telephone message, do you say "leave a number and I will call you back"? You don't call back, and that just makes you a rude, lying, un-civil servant. Why not record your message something like "I'm not here, please call me back" or "I'm not available right now, bye bye" or "how did you get this #, leave me alone. I let you pay my wages, isn't that enough. What do you people want from me?!"
Point is I have foolishly through the years left messages on sweet sounding machines (that I paid for) and have never, never, never, never, never, never recieved a call back.
Don't answer this comment if you don't want....I will continue to pay your wages.
Good!
"He admitted" "He admitted"
Did Alden also admit to not returning phone calls to the Police?
the ppm reek of incompetence every time they give one of their 'updates'............
although cig deserves to be sued for their incompetence......the sad fact is that it will probably be work permit holders through higher permit fees that will be forced to carry the cost....
Work permit holders are not permitted to pay or contribute to work permit fees.
WP holders don't directly pay for the fees you are right, but do you really think they don't effectively pay for them? Don't you think that any employer effectively looks at total cost of each employee?
indirectly they will
Government of the elite, by the elite, for the elite has always been a problem in small countries where a few run it all. Look at all the other islands. Same problems.
and why have you done nothing on this for 4 years?????
bringing a stop-gap measure at this stage only confirms your poor governence
More accurately, the words "arbitrary and unfair" relate to those who rule on the applications, and this is what the Chief Justice was referring to. Revising the points system will not cure this problem.
Regardless of who authored the points system, Alden and his Cabinet made the choice to do nothing for their four years. Now that negligence is going to be tallied as those that have been abused line up to make their claims. This is Alden's legacy.
The Progressives, the government that gets things done. Well, not counting PR, the dump, the dock, welfare reform, immigration reform and education reform.
But in their defense all of those things were like that when they took office in 2013 so I guess they... aren't... responsible... cos... they're just not, okay! Just because a party is in power doesn't mean everything that hasn't been done is their fault. It's complicated.
The easy way to think of it is that anything good that happened, like minimum wage and the surplus, happened because of them. Anything bad, or anything that didn't happen at all, was someone else's fault. Got it?!
For too long others beside Caymanians have been a priority. PR is not a priority. job for Caymanians is a priority, education including increasing scholarships funding is a priority, reducing crime is a priority.
Ummm, the arbitrary and unlawful nature of the points system was known for years before the Chief Justice issued his ruling. You suddenly surprised to learn there is gambling in Casinos, Mr. Premier?
I'm neither a political analyst nor an expert, but here's my guess as to why the Ritch Report remains undisclosed: the recommendations contained therein will outrage voters to the point where the Progressives will have almost no chance at re-election.
And, if that is truly the case, then it is merely illustrative of how self-serving the ruling administration is...
6:51pm you hit the nail on the head with your comments, the irresponsibility of this government to deal with this issue or any other difficult issue for that matter in 4 years is an indication that this group of politicians is not up to the task at hand.
Voters please look for more from political candidates than their simply saying that they will stand up for Caymanians.