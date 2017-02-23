CIG about to seek consultants to restart JGHS

(CNS): The education ministry has said it will soon embark on a request for proposals for consultants to complete a business case to restart the John Gray High School project. Although the high school gym is nearing completion and McAlpine has already been contracted to do that work, the rest of the project is still some time from being restarted. The contractor at the time, Tom Jones International, walked off both the Clifton Hunter and John Gray development projects in 2009.

Seven years later, government is finally looking to begin again with the long-awaited John Gray campus. Officials revealed this week that Cabinet has approved a strategic outline case for the full project, which was made after consultation with all relevant stakeholders to help shape its vision, design and direction.

“The intention was to deliver a modern school that will improve educational outcomes and equip the nation for the future,” said the chief officer in the education ministry, Christen Suckoo. “A subcommittee was therefore assembled, with representation from the key stakeholders, to research, develop and write the SOC. The subcommittee began by determining what guiding principles there are that connect school design with education outcomes.”

He said research showed that to improve learning and learning spaces, teachers and students must be involved in the development of the design.

The school principal, Jon Clark, said the it was important that teachers were involved in the development of the design principles for the completion of the new JGHS campus. He said an online questionnaire was sent to them asking them to provide input and feedback. “The results of this survey were used as the basis for developing the SOC,” he said.

Officials said the strategic outline case goes into great depth in developing a potential project scope and list of project options that meet the requirements of the key stakeholders. A thorough and rigorous approach was used to ensure that all viable solutions were considered and evaluated in providing new facilities for JGHS and the other educational establishments. A short-list of project options has been recommended in the SOC for further analysis and evaluation in the outline business case (OBC), the ministry said in a release this week.

“With the SOC approved by Cabinet, we are now in the process of preparing an advert and request for proposal document for the procurement of the multi-discipline consultant team required to develop and write the OBC,” Jonathan Matthews, Senior Project Manage, said. “We envisage completing this procurement in the next two months.”

He added, “The OBC will include extensive stakeholder engagement and will build on the thorough approach of the SOC to ensure that new facilities are provided that are fit for purpose, provide centres of excellence in learning and represent value for money to the government.”

