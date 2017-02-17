Chamber calls for honesty in elections

(CNS Elections): Kyle Broadhurst, the new Chamber of Commerce president, urged candidates not to neglect accuracy in the election campaign, given the recent democratic turbulence following the Brexit referendum in the UK and the US elections, where politics became very divisive and “loud opinions, regardless of accuracy” drowned out the facts. He said this was already happening when it came to unemployment and criticised those who say work permits have a negative impact upon Caymanian employment.

