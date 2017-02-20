Cayman facing long-term drought

(CNS): The Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN) has warned that the Cayman Islands and other western Caribbean countries are facing a worsening drought with several months of the dry season still to go. In a drought bulletin released Monday, the regional climate agency said that while the eastern Caribbean has seen lower than average rainfall in recent months, there is little chance of real drought in that area but there is “much greater concern” for the region’s west which is already suffering rain shortages after a very dry 2016.

“This is particularly so over the Cayman Islands and Cuba,” the climate network, which is part of the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology & Hydrology, stated in the bulletin.

Last year Grand Cayman experienced its driest year on record, with just 50% of the average rain falling during the 2016 wet season. And while January 2017 was described as near normal, the average for January has also being very dry. The CDPMN said this means Cayman is suffering both short- and long-term drought, a situation the weather forecasters said was expected to continue.

“Longer-term drought is likely to persist in Cayman,” the bulletin warned, adding that it’s going to get worse as the dry season continues.

In January, the local weather service revealed the statistics for last year. Local experts reported that the amount of rain measured at the station at Owen Roberts International Airport for all of 2016 was just 28 inches — less than 50% of the average annual rainfall.

According to the local forecast for this week, there could be some rain over the horizon. Local experts said that from Wednesday, when a cold front enters the Northwest Caribbean, there could be an increase in showers.

