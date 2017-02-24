Cautions law presents second chance

(CNS): The government has steered through a piece of legislation to help first time offenders avoid a criminal record over low-level crime such as possession of ganja or disorderly conduct. Premier Alden McLaughlin who, as the home affairs minister, brought the Cautions (Adult) Bill, 2017 to the Legislative Assembly this week, said it was not evidence of a government “going soft on crime” but a move that would reverse the trend over the last 25 years in the Cayman Islands of criminalising people over minor infractions, especially when they are young.

McLaughlin said that allowing senior police officers to offer a suspect willing to come clean a formal caution rather than going to court would cut the workload of the police, helping them focus on serious crime, and cut traffic in the overburdened courts, but more importantly it would address the problem of “far too many young people” being criminalised for the rest of their lives because of stupid things they do because they are young.

“We don’t need to throw young people into jail for every offence,” he said.

He told the LA that the introduction of a caution system would strike the right balance between deterrence and common sense and prevent so many young people “winding up with convictions because of indiscretions committed in their youth”.

The premier pointed out that this was one of several pieces of legislation that his government had brought aimed at addressing the problem of a criminalised society and to start giving Caymanians another chance before labeling them as offenders.

The main point of this latest piece of legislation is not just about reducing pressure on police and courts but to avoid so many people being convicted and having police records for minor or one-off offences. McLaughlin admitted that there was no single fix-all solution for the “range of problems in this country” but said these problems did not all come about four years ago when his government took office. He said there were deep systemic issues in society that must be dealt with and it was his government’s policy to take a different approach.

The bill was broadly supported by the opposition as well as the government benches but the premier accepted some suggestions from members to tweak the legislation in the committee stage. Ezzard Miller suggested that if government was really targeting the issue of consumption of drugs, which remains a criminal offence, and possession of small amounts of ganja with this legislation, it should really decriminalise the use of that drug and focus on the offence of supply by amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Law.

See the proceedings here starting at 18:30 and the Cautions bill in the CNS Library

