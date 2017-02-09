Brothers charged in police assault case

(CNS): Two brothers from East End involved in an alleged altercation with police on Monday have been charged with threatening and assaulting officers. Aaron and Jaron Solomon, aged 28 and 31, appeared in court Wednesday, facing several counts relating to an operation by police to recover an illegal bike, where the brothers are accused of violently resisting arrest.

The Solomons have been charged with threats to kill and assaulting police, and the younger of the two has also been charged with damage to property after he allegedly kicked out a police patrol car window.

Both brothers were bailed to appear later this month.

