Brac to get $600k yellow fire truck
(CNS): Government is splashing out almost $600,000 on a new bright yellow fire truck for Cayman Brac to replace the one that crashed during a test run on the airport runway last month, injuring two officers. Government officials said that Chief Fire Officer David Hails has signed a deal with Rosenbauer Minnesota, the US manufacturer, to buy the state-of-the-art Panther 6×6 truck for the fire station at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on the Brac.
Government officials said the CI$599,328 for the new truck came from existing funds in the home affairs ministry budgeted for a new fire truck this fiscal year, and this is the first new machine the fire serviced has purchased since 2008 and the first on the Brac since 2006. The engine that flipped on the runway had cost $425,387 when it was bought around 10 years ago.
According to a release from GIS, the truck will be fully equipped with all the essentials for fighting aviation fires, plus several advanced features never seen in the Cayman Islands.
“One new feature that the Panther has is a twin-agent fire extinguishing system, which will spray foam and a dry chemical at the same time,” Chief Hails stated in the release. “Essentially, the powder in the dual nozzle knocks down the fire rapidly, while the foam secures the hazard by laying a vapor-suppressing blanket on the fuel and helping to cool it. It’s also a fantastic tool for dealing with pressurised fuel fires, where we can use a water cone to contain the fire then use the dry chemical to extinguish it. This means firefighters can get closer to the fire and extinguish it under controlled and safe conditions.”
The CIFS will also receive free training on both the operation and maintenance on the fire truck, which was negotiated into the contract for the new brightly green truck.
“The Panther also has a driver’s cab with a panoramic view, full LED lighting and several other innovative features that will allow for maximum power, safety and functionality when responding to a fire emergency,” Hails said. “It is also fitted with a forward-looking infrared FLIR camera, which is a first on-board thermal imaging camera of its kind for the Cayman Islands. This camera allows the driver to see objects and casualties in restricted vision conditions such as darkness, smoke or fog.”
Chief Hails said he and his colleagues will fly to the US in the next few weeks to do all the final checks before the new engine makes its way to Cayman Brac in March. Once the final inspection is completed, it will take around two weeks for the fire truck to be shipped.
Meanwhile, the investigation into how the fire truck flipped over in January during the speed test is ongoing and the two fire officers injured in the smash remain on sick leave.
CNS note: The story posted this morning stated that the truck was green, which was the colour the truck was said to be in the GIS release and what it looks like from the pictures. However, it has since been confirmed that the truck is, in fact, yellow.
Category: Local News
Oh boy... unna bet the first speed test run down the runway is going to leave some sweaty palms & brows .... yeeehaaaa
Maybe they should organize fundraisers for the vehicle that needs replacing or that they destroyed! EMS/The Cayman Islands Heart Fund had to fund raise for a new Ambulance. Hey CI Gov. why don't you provide the same funding for our EMS and Police Services??
And DOE, where are the boats to stop conch, turtle and lobster thieves destroying our heritage?
Glad to hear the new machine can deal with all that fog on the Brac, but can it reach 70mph in 6 seconds and do a high speed U turn at the end of the runway?.
If the new truck is more advanced wouldn't it server better to have it based in Grand Cayman where the bigger jets come and then send one of GC's ones to the Brac?
Got to do something to get a certain Brac MLA reelected!!
I preferred the earlier "green fire truck version" . Can you bring it back?
I hope she comes with training wheels!
This one might roll better
Will it come with training wheels?
That fire truck is a good one . And you mean that Cayman Brac can negotiate a better deal than Cayman. I like how all the necessary training is included in the purchase .
Was the old truck not insured...?
I think most governments insure themselves.
Would it. It make more sense to send the new truck to Grand Cayman and for an existing one in Grand Cayman to be sent to the Brac? What kind of logic is it to spend so much on a fancy truck that will hardly be used?
Come on CNS, make up your mind, is it Yellow or Green?! - Inquiring minds want to know!
CNS: See note at the bottom.
Looks pistachio.
Right - aren't pistachios nuts?
Believe me, its a great big green one. This yellow story is just, as I like to call it, fake news. This is the biggest, bestest greatest green fire truck ever. The security agencies are leaking fake stories even if they may be true.
Wasting money again I see...
Can fire trucks be insured? Also wouldn't it make more sense to send a truck from Grand Cayman to the Brac, with the new one being kept in Grand Cayman
Nice! hopefully they don't go head and flip this one now.
How many fires on the Brac in a year?
The equally important reason for the truck is compliance with international airline standards.
Why not ship an old one over from GC and give the new one to the part of the nation that contributes to the economy?