BOT passports now need ‘live’ signatures
(CNS): From now on, when people receive their new British or British Overseas Territories Citizens (BOTC) passports, they will have to physically sign them, as the UK passport office has dropped the digital signature in preference of a ‘live’ one. The new “sign after receipt” policy means that a new passport must be signed by the holder immediately in black ink because the new more secure travel documents will no longer have the signature already printed from the applications.
The new passports include a printed line where the passport holder must put their handwritten signature, otherwise the document will not be valid for travel.
On page three of the new passports, there will be a blank signature line and a caption stating “holder’s signature”. Travellers who are exempt from providing a signature, such as children 11 or under, or those with disabilities who are unable to sign, will see printed beneath the signature caption on page two of the passport “the holder is not required to sign”.
British passports, including BOTC passports, with the signature in digital format are still legitimate and will continue to be in circulation up until 2027. Officials said the latest passport change brings the United Kingdom into line with other countries, such as the United States, France, Ireland, New Zealand and Canada.
There are no other changes to the passport design, or to the process or submissions. Applicants will continue to provide photographs and signatures when submitting applications for their British passports.
The Passport and Corporate Services Office received the first batch of the “sign after receipt” passports on Friday, 3 February, officials said.
Category: Local News
Do we know when the last of the previous, non-RFID chipped passports expire? Will the old style passports work in the new "departure area" pre-clearance machines, or will an e-passport be required like in the USA arrivals machines?
More red tape. Trying to get a handle on terrorists instead of keeping middle east people out? Nothing is easy for people and travel any more.
This is the new normal. Travel is hell for everyone and Government is all about making things impossible and no one enjoys working in their offices or dealing with these officious, self aggrandized bureaucrats!!!!!
England has made the Caribbean impossible. In Jamaica things got worse for us after Independence so no answers to problems there.
Oh get a grip man. All you have to do is find a black pen and sign your name. Are you honestly saying this 'extra red tape' is too much hassle for you?
Please pull yourself together man! The new passports you sign in ink - ONCE. This additional millisecond effort will not harm you. To be honest, in the era of grand-scale computer hacking, tampering, and identity theft, this is frankly, a positive step in a more secure direction. Take a deep breathe. Go outside and listen to some birds, smell some flowers - find some joy in your day please!
I don't have a problem with signing my name on a passport. I do have a problem with filling out a very long form asking for information that should be on Immigration files just to renew said passport. You should just be able to bring in your old passport, prove your identity, get a temporary one and receive a phone call when your new one is ready. Instead you have to get a photo looking like a serial killer on your lunch hour and fill out the equivalent of an IRS form and then stand in line etc etc.
Don't even get me started on how long it took me to obtain the direct phone number of someone in the Passport Office, which has never - ever - answered my calls, not once.
