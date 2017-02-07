BOT passports now need ‘live’ signatures

(CNS): From now on, when people receive their new British or British Overseas Territories Citizens (BOTC) passports, they will have to physically sign them, as the UK passport office has dropped the digital signature in preference of a ‘live’ one. The new “sign after receipt” policy means that a new passport must be signed by the holder immediately in black ink because the new more secure travel documents will no longer have the signature already printed from the applications.

The new passports include a printed line where the passport holder must put their handwritten signature, otherwise the document will not be valid for travel.

On page three of the new passports, there will be a blank signature line and a caption stating “holder’s signature”. Travellers who are exempt from providing a signature, such as children 11 or under, or those with disabilities who are unable to sign, will see printed beneath the signature caption on page two of the passport “the holder is not required to sign”.

British passports, including BOTC passports, with the signature in digital format are still legitimate and will continue to be in circulation up until 2027. Officials said the latest passport change brings the United Kingdom into line with other countries, such as the United States, France, Ireland, New Zealand and Canada.

There are no other changes to the passport design, or to the process or submissions. Applicants will continue to provide photographs and signatures when submitting applications for their British passports.

The Passport and Corporate Services Office received the first batch of the “sign after receipt” passports on Friday, 3 February, officials said.

