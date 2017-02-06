BT delivers biggest constituencies on new voter list

(CNS Elections): Election officials have now finished the voters’ enumeration exercise and published the revised electors list, which has 21,465 registered voters and is now available for public scrutiny and checking. The new register clearly demonstrates the rapid growth in Bodden Town: the constituency of BT East has the highest number of voters (1,531) and BT West a close second (1,453). West Bay South is the third largest constituency (1,358 ) and the largest in West Bay.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: Local News