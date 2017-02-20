Bill forces CoP to fire convicted officers

(CNS): Among the massive amount of new bills and amendments that legislators will be debating when they return to parliament this week for the final meeting of this administration, MLAs will be debating a change to the Police Law (2014 Revision) that requires the police commissioner to fire officers from the RCIPS who have been convicted by a court for any offence. Currently there are several police officers awaiting sentencing in the courts who are suspended from their jobs but they are still on the payroll.

The new amendment will require the officers to be discharged following a conviction but they could be reinstated following a successful appeal with their salary and benefits backdated. Officers will also receive one month’s notice ahead of their dismissal.

There has been no further comment since December 2016 from the RCIPS about the status of three of its serving officers who were still being paid while suspended from duty after they were convicted in two separate cases of assault. Cardiff Robinson and Austin Etienne were convicted of assault after they were involved in an arrest where the suspect was tasered twice and a court found excessive force was used. Michael ‘Bobby’ Peart was charged and convicted for beating a suspect with his truncheon in a patrol car following a traffic stop.

The police said that any “further developments with respect to their employment status with the RCIPS will be shared as appropriate”, but there has been nothing from the police this year.

