Bill forces CoP to fire convicted officers
(CNS): Among the massive amount of new bills and amendments that legislators will be debating when they return to parliament this week for the final meeting of this administration, MLAs will be debating a change to the Police Law (2014 Revision) that requires the police commissioner to fire officers from the RCIPS who have been convicted by a court for any offence. Currently there are several police officers awaiting sentencing in the courts who are suspended from their jobs but they are still on the payroll.
The new amendment will require the officers to be discharged following a conviction but they could be reinstated following a successful appeal with their salary and benefits backdated. Officers will also receive one month’s notice ahead of their dismissal.
There has been no further comment since December 2016 from the RCIPS about the status of three of its serving officers who were still being paid while suspended from duty after they were convicted in two separate cases of assault. Cardiff Robinson and Austin Etienne were convicted of assault after they were involved in an arrest where the suspect was tasered twice and a court found excessive force was used. Michael ‘Bobby’ Peart was charged and convicted for beating a suspect with his truncheon in a patrol car following a traffic stop.
The police said that any “further developments with respect to their employment status with the RCIPS will be shared as appropriate”, but there has been nothing from the police this year.
so will this be the case as well for Officers that was responsible for a boating accident back in February 2013, where the officer and his daughter claim that there was 6 to 10 feet waves in the North Sound etc. This officer and his family need to dealt with accordingly.
Corruption Capital. GOVERNMENT
Should have been the case all along, same with civil servants-if criminals are protected it sends the wrong message and encourages more criminals..I see it in the corporate world too and they are the worst of the lot.
Is our country run by idiots? Why should ANY government personnel remain on the payroll when they commit crimes? It's hard to imagine how many millions of dollars have gone to people while government twiddles their thumbs and the persons on paid leave enjoy their paid vacations. Why? I could understand this "procedure" if misconduct or crime hasn't been decided, but any money paid out to anyone who is proven guilty of wrongdoing should be returned. I wonder why the Premier(s) and MLA let this go on.... and on. I wonder if this could ever be considered an election item. (?)
Their reasons, while not justifiable, are purely political. Think about it.
The civil service is the single largest voting bloc in the electorate. It's all about maintaining power.
Most MLA's need their high salaries without which they would be unemployed....just look at the billboards going up now....so they will not do anything that will lose them votes, and the status quo goes on.
Good move. This will promote accountability.
Sack them! These paid vacations have got to stop!
What happened to the people they arrested? Doesn't that case go to court?
We want a civilized society in Cayman. There must be enforcement of righteous laws. Politicians should be scrutinized for dishonesty and law enforcement and the judiciary should be held to the highest standards of accountability.
Now that we have instilled confidence, let us please try and help our Caymanian brothers and sisters who have fallen through the cracks and lift them to solid purposes. I am not just talking about the "lost".
I am talking about the struggling working Caymanians who are losing their homes under the iron fist of our hateful bankers who seem to have the blessing of our leaders.
I say now to the Caymanian people, if you want more moral and financial decay, then go ahead and 'wote' the unstable McKeeva and the calculating globalist Freemason McLaughlin into power once more.
Do not say that you were not warned.
Angels' tears long to soften the hearts of this cruel, greedy, selfish, money-driven country.
I know of some people that lost their Homes and its all their fault, both spouses had good jobs, but instead of paying the bank for their Loan monthly, they were jetting off to Miami monthly and having parties at their houses. what you people want the Banks to do, What will happen if the Banks left them alone, no one would pay their loans and all the Banks would go broke and close down, what do you thick heads think what would happen to these Island then.
Well said 2.41, saved me the trouble. Before you take on a loan, you should know that you have to pay it back. If you don't pay it back, the bank takes its property back. It is the banks property until you paid the last cent of loan. I do have sympathy with people who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, but those that lose them because they cannot be bothered to show up when they should be at work..no sympathy at all.
What about the rest of the Civil Service?.