27ft boat stolen from Governor’s Sound

| 24/02/2017 | 1 Comment
Missing boat

(CNS): Police are appealing for information about a stolen boat which was taken from a secured anchorage inside Governor’s Sound near the mangroves by the Cayman Islands Yacht Club some time on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The missing boat is a white 27-foot centre console, with a torn Bimini brown top laid down in the vessel.  The boat has the words “Sea Star” on its side and was last seen around 6pm on Wednesday, 22 February, and was discovered missing around 11am Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

  1. ex-boat owner says:
    24/02/2017 at 5:03 pm

    It might be heading in a south / south westerly direction. That's where ours ended up.

