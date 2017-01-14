Work to start on young offenders unit

(CNS): The government has said that it is staring work on a long-awaited facility to house young offenders that have been jailed by the courts, which will finally see juveniles separated from adult prisoners. The Cayman government has been breaching its own Constitution for several years because the only facility it had to securely house high-risk children under court orders was at Eagle House at HMPs Northward and Fairbanks. But plans to develop a secure building for young people serving custodial sentences at Bonaventure will bring government in compliance with the Bill of Rights and give youngsters in trouble with the law a better chance at rehabilitation.

Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Osbourne Bodden said his ministry had started the project using cash from the 2016/17 budget.

“This project is critical,” he said. “The ability to adequately address the needs of this population is a great milestone for the Cayman Islands Government in its continued efforts to strengthen the continuum of care for children.”

The proposed facility will accommodate ten to twelve children, between the ages of 13 to 18 years old, who have been placed on youth rehabilitation orders (YRO’s) or on remand by the court, officials stated in a release Friday.

The number of rooms for girls and boys is based on the numbers of children who are being committed to the prison system over the course of a given year.

The new secure building will be located at the existing Bonaventure Boys Home site in West Bay, which currently provides therapeutic treatment for boys on YRO’s, but due to the security limitations it can only accommodate moderate to medium-risk boys. Officials explained that once the new secure building is appropriately staffed and fully operational, it will accommodate higher risk youth on remand or given custodial sentences.

This will ensure that youth prisoners can be treated appropriately for their age and remain separate from adult prisoners. Officials from the CAYS Foundation, which will run unit, said they will be able to extend their approach of positive youth reinforcement and offer high-risk youth hope and the incentive to improve and change their behaviour. At the same time the service will provide for their social and educational needs.

Government has not yet revealed the cost of the project and details of the tendering process. CNS has submitted a request for that information and is awaiting a response.

Category: Crime, Prison