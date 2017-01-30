Women punched in George Town street robbery

(CNS): Police have charged a 30-year-old man from Bodden Town with robbery and drug-related offences after a street mugging in George Town, in which a woman was punched in the early hours of Saturday morning. The robbery happened on Harbour Drive near Elmslie Memorial Church at around 1:15am as two women were near their car in the church parking lot. Two men approached and demanded their valuables, but the women struggled with the robbers and one was punched before the assailants fled with their jewellery and other items.

Just over an hour later police arrested the suspect in Bodden Town. He was later charged with robbery, handling stolen goods and possession of ganja. He is due in Summary Court this morning (30 January.)

