Woman fought off knife-wielding attacker

(CNS): A woman was attacked by a person armed with a knife on Tuesday morning in the grounds of her own apartment complex. An RCIPS spokesperson said that patrols at the Shores in West Bay, where the crime took place, have been increased and police are asking residents to be vigilant. According to the report, a person came up behind the victim and began to choke her. The attacker, who had a knife, pushed her to the ground but the woman fought back and the person ran off.

Police said the only description of the attacker is that the person was wearing dark clothing with a white cloth covering their face. Although a frightening experience, the victim was not injured in the attack.

Police said they are investigating the incident and have increased their presence in the area.

Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

