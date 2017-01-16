Woman attacked with machete in iPad row

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from East End has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly attacked a woman with a machete during a row over an iPad. Roland Welcome was remanded in custody after his case was transmitted to Grand Court following an appearance in Summary Court Monday. Welcome is accused of intentionally assaulting and wounding the woman during an incident on Friday when his victim was passing his house. The woman, who knew the man concerned, claimed that as the two had engaged in conversation he took the iPad she was holding from her and refused to give it back.

During the ensuing struggle as the woman tried to get her tablet back, she received cuts to her hand and the side of her head from a machete. Police arrested Welcome that evening and later charged him with assault GBH and damage to property.

Welcome, who was already on bail for a number of unrelated violent offences at the time of his arrest, was remanded in custody until 10 February, when he is due to appear in the higher court.

