West Bay man killed in boating accident

(CNS): A 49-year-old man from West Bay died Monday following a boating accident on New Year’s Day. According to the police, the man was one of two people testing the vessel in the North Sound on Sunday at around 6:15pm when there was a steering failure. The man, who has not yet been identified, was thrown overboard and struck by the boat, police stated. Assisted by the crew of another vessel who brought both men to shore, the victim was taken to the George Town hospital, but succumbed to his injuries early Monday.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit and the RCIPS extended their condolences to the family of the victim.

Category: Local News