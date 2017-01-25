Weekend hit-and-run suspect arrested

(CNS): Police have tracked down the suspect who they believe left the scene in a light-coloured Honda Pilot SUV after hitting and seriously injuring an elderly woman as she walked along the West Bay Road Saturday evening. The 32-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested yesterday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and he remains in police custody. Meanwhile, the 69-year-old victim is in hospital in the United States, where she is in serious condition. The woman was hit at around 9pm on 21 January in the Governor’s Square area.

Category: Crime, Police