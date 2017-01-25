Weekend hit-and-run suspect arrested
(CNS): Police have tracked down the suspect who they believe left the scene in a light-coloured Honda Pilot SUV after hitting and seriously injuring an elderly woman as she walked along the West Bay Road Saturday evening. The 32-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested yesterday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and he remains in police custody. Meanwhile, the 69-year-old victim is in hospital in the United States, where she is in serious condition. The woman was hit at around 9pm on 21 January in the Governor’s Square area.