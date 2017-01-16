Voter deadline midnight tonight
(CNS): The Elections Office will be open until midnight Monday, the last day that Caymanians eligible to vote can register for the electoral roll and vote in the May General Election. Today is the final opportunity for people who want to make that list in time before the cut-off for what will be the last updated register ahead of the historic national ballot. For the first time, all registered voters in Cayman who take part in the election will cast just one vote in one of nineteen single-member constituencies.
With the electoral landscape about to change dramatically, the government has made a concerted effort to encourage everyone who is qualified to vote to sign up and take part. Despite a major effort, there are still several thousand people who are qualified to vote that have never registered.
Given the number of migrant workers and expatriates living in Cayman, the proportion of the population eligible to vote is already small. According to the latest population estimates from the Economics and Statistics Office, there are around 61,000 people currently living in Cayman. Although more than 34,000 of them are Caymanian, less than 19,500 people are registered to vote. When the Elections Office adds the names from the recent voter drive, the list is expected to pass 20,000.
“We want to ensure that no one qualified to vote misses the registration deadline and loses the opportunity of voting in the May election, ” Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said last week.
People who believe they are registered are also being encouraged to check their entry on the electoral roll to ensure their details are accurate.
Once the registration for voting is completed, election officials will be turning their attention to ensuring that voters understand where they will vote on polling day and that they can cast just one vote for the candidate of their choice from those running in the relevant constituency.
For more information visit the elections office website, the office at the Smith Road Centre in George Town or call 949 8047.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
You think RFID plates are Bad? Go ahead and register to vote.
Wesley Howell and his team still have now answered what steps they have taken to ensure that persons who they registered are truly Caymanian.
Even the CI Govt immigration website clearly states that voter ID is not proof of being Caymanian – see http://www.immigration.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12276879.PDF
The answer seems to be that they have not taken any steps to ensure that persons who they registered are truly Caymanian. What now Governor?
Is there 24/7 open access to the info on the elections office website?
If so this is very worrying.
Btw, a certain 4-letter big name “Caymanian” developer is nowhere to be found on the list.
Interesting.
Then again, why bother participating in democracy when you are rich enough to buy it, eh?
– Who
For real tho… Why isn’t our 4-lettered sugar daddy on the list?
Guess he doesn’t want to be on the jury list like a lot of Caymanians! He’s as Caymanian as you are Who – or is he? Cause you are not a born Caymanian either, right? Did you get your continuation approved, Who?
How doers the ESO know how many Caymanians there are? What test does it apply to determine whether someone is Caymanian?