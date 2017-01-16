Voter deadline midnight tonight

(CNS): The Elections Office will be open until midnight Monday, the last day that Caymanians eligible to vote can register for the electoral roll and vote in the May General Election. Today is the final opportunity for people who want to make that list in time before the cut-off for what will be the last updated register ahead of the historic national ballot. For the first time, all registered voters in Cayman who take part in the election will cast just one vote in one of nineteen single-member constituencies.

With the electoral landscape about to change dramatically, the government has made a concerted effort to encourage everyone who is qualified to vote to sign up and take part. Despite a major effort, there are still several thousand people who are qualified to vote that have never registered.

Given the number of migrant workers and expatriates living in Cayman, the proportion of the population eligible to vote is already small. According to the latest population estimates from the Economics and Statistics Office, there are around 61,000 people currently living in Cayman. Although more than 34,000 of them are Caymanian, less than 19,500 people are registered to vote. When the Elections Office adds the names from the recent voter drive, the list is expected to pass 20,000.

“We want to ensure that no one qualified to vote misses the registration deadline and loses the opportunity of voting in the May election, ” Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said last week.

People who believe they are registered are also being encouraged to check their entry on the electoral roll to ensure their details are accurate.

Once the registration for voting is completed, election officials will be turning their attention to ensuring that voters understand where they will vote on polling day and that they can cast just one vote for the candidate of their choice from those running in the relevant constituency.

For more information visit the elections office website, the office at the Smith Road Centre in George Town or call 949 8047. See Ask Auntie questions on the General Elections

