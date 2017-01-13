Victim foils bag snatcher in West Bay
(CNS): Police are continuing their increased patrols in the West Bay area as the crime spike continues in the district. Yesterday morning a woman foiled an attempt by a potential robber to snatch her purse in the latest disturbing attack on the community. Police said the mugging happened at around 6:30am Thursday morning (12 January), when the woman was walking along Powery Road near Conch Point Road. A man ran up behind her and forcefully grabbed at her purse but she struggled with him and held on to her bag, and the man ran off toward Conch Point Road.
Police said he was of dark complexion, about 5’8”, wearing a tam, short jeans and a brown T-shirt.
The incident follows an attack on a woman in her own apartment complex in the Shores area of the district, off Batabano Road early Tuesday morning, when another woman was able to fend off a person armed with a knife who had come from behind her and tried to choke her.
“We have increased patrols in both the Shores area and the along Conch Point Road in response to recent incidents and ask that anyone who sees any suspicious activity contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Head of District Operations for West Bay.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
And when one of those guys really pick the wrong girl that beats them up. Then what?
But…everybody know who they are. Including Police.
Good on you, said victim. Well done. That must have been extraordinarily frightening. You did what was right for yourself. It’s a damn shame this place has become so rife with crime. I think we — as citizens — should be able to possess implements to protect ourselves, such as capsicum spray. Apparently, I am in the minority in that regard.
Buy a bottle of red hot pepper sauce, dilute it a bit and put it in a spray bottle. It would be good to also walk with a can of bug spray!!
Why is it that with every reported incident the POLICE say they will increase patrols. Have they patrolling with higher visibility there would not be a need to increase patrols. Police vehicles parked at a police station is like a Plane parked at the airport, simply not doing its duty. Criminals are smart they study the police and their patterns . Police needs to do the same. Be as unpredictable as possible and/or be seen .
Lets stop waiting until after the fact to act.
Damn right Onevoice-the amount of times patrols have been increased according to RCIPS should mean that by now there is no room for our cars on the road.
Gotta love West Bay
I do love WB, by the way did you look out your back door?
I do.