Victim foils bag snatcher in West Bay

(CNS): Police are continuing their increased patrols in the West Bay area as the crime spike continues in the district. Yesterday morning a woman foiled an attempt by a potential robber to snatch her purse in the latest disturbing attack on the community. Police said the mugging happened at around 6:30am Thursday morning (12 January), when the woman was walking along Powery Road near Conch Point Road. A man ran up behind her and forcefully grabbed at her purse but she struggled with him and held on to her bag, and the man ran off toward Conch Point Road.

Police said he was of dark complexion, about 5’8”, wearing a tam, short jeans and a brown T-shirt.

The incident follows an attack on a woman in her own apartment complex in the Shores area of the district, off Batabano Road early Tuesday morning, when another woman was able to fend off a person armed with a knife who had come from behind her and tried to choke her.

“We have increased patrols in both the Shores area and the along Conch Point Road in response to recent incidents and ask that anyone who sees any suspicious activity contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Head of District Operations for West Bay.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

