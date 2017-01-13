Vetting the Register of Electors

The Elections Office has been working commendably to encourage as many young persons as possible to register to vote. This registration drive seems to include Caymanians who are 17 years old and will turn 18 before Election Day. Young persons who are Caymanian “by entitlement” under the Immigration Law appear liable to automatically lose their status and thereby cease to be Caymanian on their 18th birthday.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics