Vetting the Register of Electors

| 13/01/2017 | 0 Comments

Cayman News ServiceThe Elections Office has been working commendably to encourage as many young persons as possible to register to vote. This registration drive seems to include Caymanians who are 17 years old and will turn 18 before Election Day. Young persons who are Caymanian “by entitlement” under the Immigration Law appear liable to automatically lose their status and thereby cease to be Caymanian on their 18th birthday.

Read the whole of this question and Auntie’s answer on CNS Local Life

Tags: ,

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«