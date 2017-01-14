US policy change on Cuban migrants welcomed

(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that it welcomes the policy announcement by the US this week that the Obama administration has ended what was known as the ‘wet-foot, dry-foot’ policy of allowing Cuban migrants who make it to dry land in the US to stay legally. Cayman government officials said they believe it will reduce the number of migrants from the neighbouring island landing here. But the ministry was also quick to confirm that it will not affect Cuban migrants currently living in the Cayman Islands.

“We welcome the policy change and are hopeful that as a result we will see fewer numbers of migrants arriving on our shores and that ultimately it will lead to a decrease in the loss of life at sea,” said the acting chief officer for home affairs, Kathryn Dinspel-Powell.

She said that members of the multi-agency mass migration management committee have a meeting set for this month, where the US policy change will be discussed further. But the Cayman government will continue to manage the arrival of Cuban migrants in accordance with relevant local and international obligations.

Historically the Cayman Islands has been a popular transit point for Cuban nationals fleeing their country, officials said, adding that the Department of Immigration (DOI), the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), the Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) and Hazard Management will continue to work on managing irregular migration and will now review existing national plans.

President Obama’s administration announced the end of the policy and its immediate implementation on Thursday.

