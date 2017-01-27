Two more arrested in corruption probe

(CNS): Two more people have been arrested in connection with the immigration corruption probe currently underway. Officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission said that their investigators, with the help of the police, have arrested a 32-year-old woman from George Town and a 44-year-old man from Spotts. The two people, who are not public officials, were arrested on suspicion of bribing officials, fraud and breach of trust.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday and the man Friday, the ACC said in a short release, and were detained at the Prisoner Detention Centre in Fairbanks.

Seven people, including three civil servants, have now been rounded up in the scandal involving corruption in the immigration department.

So far, no one has been charged in connection with the probe, which immigration management said was triggered when they discovered alleged misconduct and sought “the expertise of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service”, which, referred the case to the ACC.

