Two major car smashes in Bodden Town

(CNS): One driver is currently being treated in hospital and a second escaped with just minor injuries following two separate single-car crashes in Bodden Town on Sunday. The first happened at around 5am on 8 January near Walter’s Estates on Shamrock Road, when a white Kia sedan was flipped on its side and sustained extensive damage. Police said the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance but his condition at this stage has not been confirmed. Two hours later, also on Shamrock Road, by the junction of Manse Road in the heart of Bodden Town the driver of a green Toyota Dakota lost control and collided into a wall and a CUC pole.

In that incident, the driver escaped with only light injuries and did not go to the hospital. The RCIPS said that CUC removed the broken pole within 30 minutes of the smash but it’s not clear how long nearby customers were impacted by the power outage.

Both collisions are now under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit.

Category: Local News, Police