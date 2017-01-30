TV regulator blamed for sunset on Daybreak

(CNS): Hurley’s Media Ltd has announced that it is dropping its morning TV show, Daybreak, and replacing it with a televised version of its radio phone-in show, Cayman CrossTalk, which airs each morning on Rooster. Hurley’s Media Managing Director Randy Merren said that the first ever show to be broadcast on CITN some 25 years ago is being dropped because of costs and the failure of the regulator to establish Cayman 27 as a “must-carry” station on all local cable TV providers’ networks. The TV boss is urging the public to contact their MLAs about the ongoing inequitable situation surrounding cable provision.

All TV operators are supposed to broadcast a certain amount of local content to meet their licensing requirements but that rule is not being properly enforced, and while Cayman 27 has been producing Daybreak, its evening news show and other local panel and news and sports related shows to meet its obligations, other cable providers are not obligated to show any of these costly, locally-made programmes. Cayman 27 also claims that not only are they not required to broadcast them, but other TV providers want to charge Hurley’s to air the shows they produce.

In a release about the end of the long-running show, Merren, who bought the station in July 2015, said that in the current challenging market Cayman 27 has to find ways to adapt and thrive, while conforming to the requirements mandated by its broadcast licence.

“Cayman 27 is the Cayman Islands’ only free over-the-air station, producing quality local news and content in line with our broadcast licence,” he said. The licence is issued by the Information Communication and Technology Authority, and in particular the regulatory arm now known as OfReg.

“Under the terms of their licences to operate in the Cayman Islands, all cable operators must carry a local station. At the moment, not all cable providers are compliant with this requirement. In addition, since Cayman 27 is not mandated by the ICTA as a ‘must carry’ station, the cable providers expect us to pay them a subscription fee to distribute our content,” Merren pointed out.

“We urge the public to contact their elected representatives to ask why their cable providers don’t carry Cayman 27, the only Public Broadcast TV station serving the Cayman Islands. They, in turn, can contact the ministry with oversight of OfReg to further resolve this matter,” he added.

Some 18 months after Merren’s company bought Cayman 27, he questioned why the issue over local content provision has not been resolved.

“As long as OfReg does not require that Cayman 27 be carried on all cable providers, this puts an added burden on the station,” he said. “This is what happens when you do not act to save local TV,” Merren warned.

With the end of Daybreak next month, he said, Hurley’s Media will make every effort to re-deploy the staff working on the show to other positions within the company. But cameras will now be placed in the Crosstalk studios and that programme, hosted by Barrie Quappe and Woody DaCosta, will go out simultaneously live on Rooster 101.9FM and Cayman 27 from 7am to 10am, Monday to Friday.

Category: Local News