Truck hits light pole in latest major road smash

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to the latest serious collision on local roads, which happened at around 11:30 Saturday night on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway near Lakeside apartments. The crash involved a Ford Edge and a Ford pick-up truck, which ended up on its side, having smashed into a CUC pole. The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into police custody.

The Ford driver was taken to hospital and released after treatment.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information should call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

