Ten days left to register to vote in 2017

(CNS): The clock is ticking for new voters to register so that they can participate in the May 2017 General Election. The deadline for new voters to sign up is 16 January, which is also the date by which those already on the electoral roll must change their name, occupation or street address, because voters can only vote in the district where they live. Every voter, in whichever district they are registered, will only have one vote — a drastic change for those living in George Town, West Bay, Bodden Town and the Sister Islands, where they previously had multiple votes.

For the first time, there will be 19 electoral districts, in which voters can only vote for one candidate. Each declared candidate can only run in one of the 19 districts. For example, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush has declared that he will run in West Bay West. This means that only those people registered to vote in West Bay West can choose to vote for him. Those living in other areas of West Bay will not be able to do so.

George Town is now divided into seven districts:

George Town North (GTN)

George Town Central (GTC)

George Town West (GTW)

George Town South (GTS)

George Town East (GTE)

Red Bay (RB)

Prospect

Bodden Town is now divided into four districts:

Newlands

Savannah

Bodden Town West (BTW)

Bodden Town East (BTE)

West Bay is now divided into four districts:

West Bay West (WBW)

West Bay North (WBN)

West Bay Central (WBC)

West Bay South (WBS)

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are now divided into two districts:

Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman (CBW&LC)

Cayman Brac East (CBE)

There is no change for voters in North Side (NS) and East End (EE), which remain as single-member constituencies.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics