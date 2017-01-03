Teenage girl missing

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them locate a teenage girl who was previously missing for a week last July. Roseanna Redden (15) was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital 9:00pm last night, Monday 2 January, when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises, police said. Roseanna is about 5’6” and was wearing a purple t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, as well as a gold chain around neck with the word “bling”. Her hair was pulled back.

Anyone with information about Roseanna’s whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

