Teenage girl missing

| 03/01/2017 | 2 Comments
Roseanna Antoinette Redden

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them locate a teenage girl who was previously missing for a week last July. Roseanna Redden (15) was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital 9:00pm last night, Monday 2 January, when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises, police said. Roseanna is about 5’6” and was wearing a purple t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, as well as a gold chain around neck with the word “bling”.  Her hair was pulled back.

Roseanna Redden

Anyone with information about Roseanna’s whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/01/2017 at 10:25 pm

    It's so true, there has to be a reason for multiple attempts at leaving and police rarely look into the home life when they should be.

  2. Anonymous says:
    03/01/2017 at 5:06 pm

    Got to be some reason why she is running ... I hope that the Police look into this before they hand her back over to whoever she was with.... Praying for her safety

