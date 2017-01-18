Teacher suspended over alleged child assault

(CNS): The police and education ministry have confirmed that an investigation is now underway into allegations that a teacher physically assaulted a student at the West Bay government school. Ministry officials said that in December the actions of a teacher caused a child at Sir John A Cumber Primary School to receive an injury and that the teacher has been suspended. No further details about the alleged incident have been released but the ministry stated that the incident was not reported to the school or any other public authority until 10 January.

It was then reported to the school. The education department and ministry learned about it that same day and informed the Department of Child and Family Services, who reported it to the police.

The ministry said that in accordance with the Public Service Management Law, the staff member was placed on required leave from 12 January and will remain suspended until the RCIPS investigation is concluded.

In a statement about the incident, the ministry said it has three approved policies dealing with Child Protection in School. The National Child Abuse Neglect Reporting Policy, National Safe Environment Policy and National Staff Safeguarding Policy.

It also said that the child protection reporting procedures are followed by all government schools in cases of suspected child abuse.

“Every government school has two child protection officers, which are the school counsellor and a full-time teaching or professional staff member within the school,” the ministry said. “These officers receive regular training and also provide training to their colleagues in their school. There is also mandatory training for all teaching staff on child abuse, and on the Children Law (2012 Revision) as well as the Child Protection Policies and Reporting Procedures.”

Reporting of all disclosed or suspected abuse or neglect of children is mandatory in Cayman now under the Children Law and there are strict penalties for not reporting.

“It is the responsibility of the Cayman Islands Government Education System to report the information and hand the case over to the DCFS and Family Support Unit (FSU) of the RCIPS, and it is their responsibility to carry out the official investigation,” officials stated, adding that child safety was a government priority.

The police requested that anyone with information about the incident can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

