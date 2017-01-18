Speeding lawyer lied to court again

(CNS): Simon Courtney, a corporate lawyer jailed last year for mowing down two tourists walking along the West Bay Road while he was driving a souped-up sports car after a champagne brunch, was accused of lying to the court again in another case of dangerous driving. Magistrate Valdis Foldats described Courtney as “evasive, arrogant and condescending” in his ruling following another trial where the lawyer had, despite the evidence against him, denied speeding, being drunk and driving dangerously.

In this case Courtney was pulled over before he hurt anyone, but the magistrate pointed out that he had put other road users in danger and forced a police patrol car to swerve out of his way as he barreled down the West Bay Road in a Porsche, driving around 85mph, according to the radar reading. He was also drunk and a breathalyzer test found him to be twice the legal booze limit.

The events regarding this case, which was dealt with recently in Summary Court, happened in 2011, almost four years before Courtney was arrested for knocking down the tourists outside the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman in January 2015. However, the trial was delayed because the Ritz incident, which went to the Grand Court and resulted in a three-year jail sentence, took precedence as it included the more serious offence of grievous bodily harm as well as driving offences.

Courtney was also found guilty in this case after the trial was eventually concluded in November last year. He had claimed that he was not speeding and the police lied about him swerving into their path. He also claimed he was not drunk and that the breathalyzer machine was distorted by his mobile phone.

Once again, the corporate lawyer was found to have lied to the court and the magistrate said there was “no merit to his defence”.

He received no additional jail time, however, just another driving ban of 15 months and a list of fines totaling $1,250.

Courtney has already appealed the first conviction, and on hearing his fate in this case earlier this month, he indicated his intention to appeal this conviction as well.

