Southwest flights to Grand Cayman to begin in June

(CNS Business): Southwest Airlines has filed an application with the US Department of Transportation to serve Grand Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport daily from Fort Lauderdale beginning 4 June 2017, provided the service receives requisite governmental approvals. On the same date, the airline expects to begin new daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Belize and Cancun, alongside existing service to three cities in Cuba — Havana and Santa Clara, which it launched in December, and Varadero, which began in November 2016 — as well as Nassau in the Bahamas.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: Local News