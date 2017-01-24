Rough seas close downtown George Town

(CNS): George Town’s tourist hotspot was virtually deserted Tuesday morning after high waves and debris from the ocean closed the roads leading to the waterfront. Police said the closures would be in place until further notice as the rough seas were expected to continue for a few more days. Harbour Drive was blocked and drivers were asked not to use the waterfront road to reach the centre of the capital.

Shedden road was blocked from Elgin Ave to the waterfront and only a right turn was being allowed off Mary Street at North Church Street. Only a right turn was being permitted from Boiler’s Road at the waterfront junction and again just a right turn was allowed from 4th street.

Category: Local News, Weather