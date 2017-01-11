Road blocked by collision during commuter hour

| 11/01/2017 | 6 Comments

(CNS): Officers from the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit were out on the roads again this morning dealing with another traffic collision. At around 8:15am a brown Honda CRV and a Ford Explorer crashed near to the Southern Skies Apartments along South Sound Road. Although no one involved in the smash was injured, the collision caused a blockage along the road for some time after the accident during the busy morning commute into George Town.

The road has since been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again, police said.

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/01/2017 at 3:03 pm

    There are now more and more (cheaper) cars on island due to the lower inspection standards as a result of outsourcing the inspection function. Everyone knows where to go to get their car passed even if its not roadworthy and spewing black smoke.

  2. Anonymous says:
    11/01/2017 at 10:55 am

    too many people on this island now and don’t know how to drive

