Public pension seeks input on new look

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. With around 10,000 members, including current public sector workers and those who have retired from government work, the board wants to mark the milestone including creating a new logo. While members may feel there are far more pressing problems surrounding the pension scheme than its image, the board has launched an online survey to canvas members about whether to keep the old one or replace it with a new design.

“While our current logo is instantly recognisable to our members and has served as an identifying symbol of the PSPB and all it stands for, during this auspicious year we want to invite our members to decide whether or not they wanted to move forward with a new logo,” said the board’s Managing Director, Jewel Evans Lindsey. “We are looking forward to a good response from our membership and encourage everyone to fill in this quick and easy survey.”

The public pension presents an enormous liability to government.

At the end of last year, Finance Minister Marco Archer revealed that government would be injecting more cash into the fund, which actuaries have suggested has a shortfall that could be well in excess of $200 million and unless government increases the cash it pays in over and above the monthly contributions for its staff, the pension could be gone in less than a decade.

Providing government is able to continue with its planned $16 million annual additional payments, the pension should still be around for another 25 years. Whether that will be under the old familiar palm-tree logo or a new letter graphic will be down to members.

Those who take part in the survey can vote to retain the existing logo or to choose one of the three new, but very similar, designs created by the board with assistance from the graphics unit of Government Information Services.

The survey can be accessed on the Hub (government intranet) or via a SurveyMonkey link on the PSPB website at www.pspb.gov.ky. The survey closes on Friday, 3 February, and membership feedback is sought by that date.

