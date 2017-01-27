Public pension seeks input on new look
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. With around 10,000 members, including current public sector workers and those who have retired from government work, the board wants to mark the milestone including creating a new logo. While members may feel there are far more pressing problems surrounding the pension scheme than its image, the board has launched an online survey to canvas members about whether to keep the old one or replace it with a new design.
“While our current logo is instantly recognisable to our members and has served as an identifying symbol of the PSPB and all it stands for, during this auspicious year we want to invite our members to decide whether or not they wanted to move forward with a new logo,” said the board’s Managing Director, Jewel Evans Lindsey. “We are looking forward to a good response from our membership and encourage everyone to fill in this quick and easy survey.”
The public pension presents an enormous liability to government.
At the end of last year, Finance Minister Marco Archer revealed that government would be injecting more cash into the fund, which actuaries have suggested has a shortfall that could be well in excess of $200 million and unless government increases the cash it pays in over and above the monthly contributions for its staff, the pension could be gone in less than a decade.
Providing government is able to continue with its planned $16 million annual additional payments, the pension should still be around for another 25 years. Whether that will be under the old familiar palm-tree logo or a new letter graphic will be down to members.
Those who take part in the survey can vote to retain the existing logo or to choose one of the three new, but very similar, designs created by the board with assistance from the graphics unit of Government Information Services.
The survey can be accessed on the Hub (government intranet) or via a SurveyMonkey link on the PSPB website at www.pspb.gov.ky. The survey closes on Friday, 3 February, and membership feedback is sought by that date.
When you have a massive funding shortfall, the critical thing to do is focus on the logo.
I think you need to hire a team of consultants first, then have a series of road shows to debate the new logo, and a public consultation round, before putting the design of the logo out to tender. A few international trips to compare logos with other civil servant pension schemes abroad is also a good idea, to ensure we are up to international best standards in logo design. By that point we should be at least another two years down the track without having to confront the fact that we don’t have enough money in the system to actually pay everyone the pension they are entitled too, and no plan for solving that other than hoping a tsunami or a epidemic will resolve the problem. But solving the funding problem will require doing unpopular things like reducing benefits or making civil servants contribute more, so lets not go there. Far safer to focus on the logo.
It won’t be long before 100% of Government’s income is spent on civil servants and their innumerable dependents. My suggestion is to call it The Public Service Charity Board.
Yes, the board should have more pressing issues and we should NOT be spending one cent on rebranding. Waste of money!! Waste of the public’s money to be clear. I don’t care if you budgeted for it, it is still a waste.
Very lame logo choices – looks like a shark fin (government) cutting thru water and a boat sail (members) trying to avoid the shark fin. You also neglected the colour RED, as this plan will be in the RED for a very long time.
To the public, keep a close eye on PSPB, as you don’t want what happened to Detroit and is now happening in Cleveland to happen here!
PSPB has much more pressing issues then a logo, just goes to show that current leadership is concerned more about appearance than issues. Also think that you have the wrong person at senior management level – just my opinion, but suspect that political pressure may be a major cause in PSPB being so deep in the RED.
Replace the the image with a big large word in rainbow glitter that says, “Scam”