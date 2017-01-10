Premier recovering from kidney stone surgery

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town Monday with severe stomach pains that turned out to be kidney stones, officials have stated. The country’s leader has already undergone successful surgery and plans to be back at his desk before the week is out. In a short statement from his office Tuesday morning, officials said he felt unwell earlier in the day and was admitted to hospital, where the diagnosis was made. Following the routine surgery yesterday, he is now in recovery, resting comfortably, and is expected to be discharged today.

“The doctors kept me in hospital overnight to make sure everything is as it should be,” McLaughlin said. “They have also ordered a couple days of rest, following which I hope to be back in office by the end of the week.”

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell will be acting premier during the interim period while McLaughlin recovers.

“My colleagues in Cabinet join me in wishing the premier a full and speedy recovery and we look forward to his return,” Kirkconnell said.

Category: Local News, Politics