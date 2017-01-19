Premier: It’s great to be back

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin expressed his thanks and appreciation to doctors, medical staff and well-wishers and his delight at being back on the job after he returned to his desk at the Government Administration Building Wednesday. The country’s leader was admitted to hospital on 9 January with severe stomach pains, which turned out to be kidney stones. Following his operation and a week of recovery at home, the premier said he was feeling good.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at HSA and to all of the people who prayed for me, called, messaged and visited me,” McLaughlin said in short statement. “I feel good and it is great to be back.”

With just four months or 124 days to go before Cayman goes to the polls, the premier needs to be fighting fit. He is expected to lead a team of at least 15 candidates running directly on the PPM ticket and he is likely to be in for a hard fight in his own favoured constituency of George Town Central, should the Progressive executive confirm his nomination for that seat.

With the country about to embark on an election campaign under the system of ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies for the first time, it is expected that there will be a high number of candidates trying their luck.

Following the deadline for voter registration of 16 January to make the electors list for the May election, officials from the Elections Office have confirmed that once the register is finalised there will be more than 21,000 voters entitled to take part in the national poll.

