Premier calls last LA meeting for February

| 20/01/2017 | 2 Comments

(CNS): The current administration’s last meeting in the Legislative Assembly before the parliament is prorogued by the governor will be in February, just over four weeks before Nomination Day. A letter was sent to the sitting members of the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the speaker yesterday indicating that the meeting will be on 24 February. The session is expected to have another long business agenda of bills, questions and motions.

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/01/2017 at 4:18 pm

    PPM have failed again
    CDP are not the option

    God help the Cayman’s

  2. Anonymous says:
    20/01/2017 at 3:13 pm

    So, work for a week, several weeks off and then the elections…I have got to get me voted in!!!

