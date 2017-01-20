Premier calls last LA meeting for February

(CNS): The current administration’s last meeting in the Legislative Assembly before the parliament is prorogued by the governor will be in February, just over four weeks before Nomination Day. A letter was sent to the sitting members of the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the speaker yesterday indicating that the meeting will be on 24 February. The session is expected to have another long business agenda of bills, questions and motions.

Check back to CNS over the coming weeks for more details of the agenda.

Category: Politics